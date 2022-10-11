Bell County topples Rockcastle County

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County improved to 2-0 in Class 3A, District 5 competition following a 28-7 win over host Rockcastle County last Friday.

Junior running back Daniel Thomas rushed for 285 yards and scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead the Bobcats. Dawson Woolum also scored a touchdown and George Pace kicked two extra points.

Bell County had 353 total yards of offense.

Senior linebacker Ethan Raby powered the Bobcat defense with 16 tackles, including two for lost yardage, as well as two sacks. Blake Evans, a sophomore linebacker, followed with 10 tackles. Woolum finished with nine tackles, while Brayden Dunn, Pace and Teddy Saylor each added eight. Blake Burnett picked off an interception for the Bobcats.

Junior QB Christian Larkey led Rockcastle County with 75 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also completed 8 of 9 passes for 38 yards. Backup quarterback Cam Prewitt, a senior, had 29 yards passing on 5 of 9 and one interception.

Junior running back Anthony Goodin, who had 61 yards on 18 carries, scored the only touchdown for the Rockets. Benjamin Brenda added the extra point.

Isaiah Jackson and Larkey each recovered Bell High fumbles.

Ethan Medley led the Rockcastle defense with five tackles. Prewitt and Ethan Tyree each had four tackles.

The Bobcats have won four straight against the Rockets and 13 out of the last 14 meetings between the two schools.

Bell County (5-1) traveled to Garrard County (2-4 overall, 0-1) on Friday.

The Bobcats will host Pulaski County on Friday before closing out district action at home against Estill County on Oct. 21.

Bell County will close the regular season at Harlan County on Oct. 28.

Rockcastle County (3-4, 0-2) was open this week.

The Rockets will visit McCreary Central on Friday and plays host to Garrard County on Oct. 21.

Rockcastle closes the regular season at Lincoln County on Oct. 28.