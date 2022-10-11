Barktober event benefits animal shelter

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

If you are looking for a fun fall activity, the Pineville library on Saturday is hosting Barktober, a free event to benefit the Bell County Animal Shelter.

Attendees who bring any pet items, such as food, treats, collars, leashes, toys and any other unused pet items will be entered into a raffle with prizes from local businesses. More donated items will give entrants more chances to win in the raffle. All items will be donated to the Bell County Animal Shelter.

The festival will have crafts, snacks, games, and a photo area, as well as several informational and activity booths from local organizations! Some of the information booths who will be set up at the festival include Bell County Historical Society and Museum, LMU CVM Shelter Medicine Club, Petsense Middlesboro, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.

One contest the library is hosting is a kids coloring contest, with winners for different age group. The winners of the coloring contest will be announced at the fall festival, and all entered coloring sheets will be put in the windows of the library the day of the festival.

The event coincides with “Adopt a Dog” month, but Alexis Hutchinson from the Bell County libraries, says it is pure coincidence.

“Dinah (Presnell) from Friends of the Shelter mentioned that to me actually, she was at the library one day talking to me about the shelter. And we came up with the idea to host a festival benefiting the shelter,” Hutchinson said.

“We hope the event will bring out a lot of people. There are a lot of good groups coming out to support us, and make the day fun for everyone.”

The Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter have expressed their appreciation to the library for hosting the event.

“We are an all volunteer shelter, and volunteers and contributions are what keeps us going,” says Presnell.

The event is free for all, meant to be enjoyed no matter the weather with a few outdoor activities planned weather permitting.