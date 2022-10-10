Mountain Lions defeat Lynn Camp in district opener

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The only undefeated team in Class A after eight weeks are the Pineville Mountain Lions.

Visiting Pineville (7-0 overall, 1-0 district) overpowered Lynn Camp 45-6 on Friday during the District 8 opener for both teams. It was the Mountain Lions’ third straight win over the Wildcats.

Senior fullback Landon King and sophomore quarterback Sawyer Thompson each scored three touchdowns for Pineville.

King rushed for 105 yards on 11 carries while Thompson added 66 yards on six keepers. Nasir Wilson and Tim Hall gained 47 and 45 yards, respectively, for the Lions.

Thompson threw for 49 yards on 4 of 10 passes.

Luke Akers, King, Thompson and Hall each scored 2-point conversions for Pineville. Zakery Brown added an extra point.

Pineville held the Wildcats to 46 total yards of offense.

Lynn Camp junior quarterback Peyton Wilson completed 4 of 10 passes for 56 yards. Senior running back Brody Lane rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries. Other than Lane, the Wildcats had minus-50 yards on the ground.

Lane scored the only touchdown for Lynn Camp. He also recovered a fumble. Lane also led the Wildcat defense with eight tackles. D.J. Wren followed with seven tackles.Dakota Ramirez and Ethan Chafin each had five tackles.

Since the 2020 season, Lynn Camp has posted a record of 2-22.

Pineville returns home to host Williamsburg (4-2, 1-0) in a key district matchup on Friday.

The Mountain Lions will travel to Harlan in the Battle of 119 on Oct. 21 before closing the regular season at MIddlesboro on Oct. 28.

Lynn Camp (2-5, 0-1) visits the Green Dragons on Harlan on Friday and will welcome Williamsburg on Oct. 21 to close district play.

The Wildcats will close the regular season at McCreary Central on Oct. 28.

Inside the numbers

A looks at who’s carrying the unbeaten Lions after eight weeks.

Thompson has completed 41 of 80 passes for 939 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His top target is Evan Biliter with 13 catches for 256 yards and seven TDs. Landon Robbins and Landon King each have 10 receptions.

Robbins has 267 receiving yards with three touchdowns while King has 163 yards and three TDs. Luke Akers had six receptions for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

King leads the rushing attack for the Lions with 758 yards on 78 carries and nine touchdowns. Robbins follows with 620 yards on 63 rushes and seven TDs. Thompson has gained 237 yards on 32 carries and six TDs.

On defense, James Turner leads the Lions with 36 tackles. Hall has 34 tackles and Jacob Montgomery has 32. Bilityer follows with 27 tackles with Charles Abner at 25 tackles and Trevor Short has 20.

Pineville has recorded 60 tackles for lost yardage (Montgomery and Abner with 11 each) and 22 quarterback sacks (Biliter 11).

Coach Allen Harris has his Mountain Lions roaring after seven games with three regular season games remaining.

The three remaining teams yet to play are Williamsburg, Harlan and MIddlesboro.