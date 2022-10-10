James Neal Page, 75

James Neal Page, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Harmony at Brookberry Farm, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Born August 15, 1947, in Franklin, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Neal and Kate Page. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shela Page, mother to his two children. James is survived by his son, Jeff N. Page and wife, Monica of Sarasota, FL and his two sons, Ethan and Matthew; his daughter, Cathy A. Irwin and husband, Greg of Winston-Salem, NC and their two sons, Jay and Mason; and his sister, Narda Page of Harrodsburg, KY. Extended family includes Eric and Farrah Guerrant, Peyton, Matthew and Andrew of Danville, KY. Plus, many more cousins across Tennessee and South Carolina. Jim grew up in Middlesboro, Kentucky where he played football for the Middlesboro Highschool Yellowjackets, graduating in 1965. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2007. He continued his football career at the University of Tennessee. If you knew Jim, you knew his love of fishing and Tennessee football. He was a long-time member of The Lion’s Club in Corbin, Kentucky and loved volunteer work especially volunteering his time for the Great American Brass Band Festival in Danville, Kentucky. He enjoyed long careers with Lever Brothers, First Federal Savings & Loan and SEKRI in Corbin, Kentucky. Services to be arranged in Middlesboro, KY at a later date. Wear your best University of Tennessee gear. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 is serving the family of Mr. Page. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.