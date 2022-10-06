JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, when we turn our hearts toward the hopeful dogs waiting to find forever homes.

Founded in 1877, American Humane has celebrated a month adoption of shelter dogs since 1981. Community shelters everywhere make it a priority to match each dog with a compatible owner and environment to support the dog’s best second chance at a loving and stable forever home.

Today, there are approximately 5,000 community animal shelters nationwide. Knowing there are so many places of refuge for discarded and abandoned dogs gives hope that every dog in every shelter will be adopted into a loving permanent home during Adopt a Dog Month.

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter is helping more people adopt by paying $45 toward the $70 adoption fee throughout October from the Bell County animal shelter.

“This year, we’ve reduced the fee even more to $25” said Dinah Presnell, president of Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter. “And this fee covers adoption, the dogs spaying or neutering surgery, one set of shots as needed and it also covers a worming.

“We usually have four vets who help us out doing all that. They help out with all the surgeries and giving out all the vaccinations.”

​Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter is a 501 (c)(3) organization with one primary purpose — to reduce the number of homeless, unwanted and uncared-for animals in Bell County. Friends of the Shelter achieves this purpose by focusing on three main objectives: promoting responsible pet ownership, encouraging spaying and neutering and offering support to the Bell County Animal Shelter. One of the many ways they provide support to the Bell County Animal Shelter is to provide cages, beds and vaccines.

To find your new friend at the shelter, call 606-337-6331. Shelter hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.