Miracle wins Trinity cross country event

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Bell County’s Caden Miracle won the 67th annual Trinity-Valkyrie Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Louisville.

The race is the oldest cross country meet in the state.

This was Miracle’s only trip to the Trinity-Valkyrie and he made it count.

Miracle’s win in 15:07.70 topped the 175-runner field, making him the top-ranked runner in Kentucky and placing him No. 12 all-time in state cross country history and a favorite to repeat as the Class 2A state champion.

“Caden ran amazing today. I had a feeling this moment was coming for him and I was so happy to see him run that time and get a huge invitational win,” said Bell County coach Jason Stewart.

In the freshman/sophomore division, freshman Nicholas Stewart came away with a solid runner-up finish in a field of 250 runners, running the 5K with a time of 17:49.16. Stewart is currently the second-ranked freshman in Class AA.

“Nickel ran very well today,” Stewart said. “He’s putting in the work and setting himself up to have a nice finish to the season in October.”

Milka Woodring, Johanan Woodring, Ashton Manis and James Arno all logged personal bests Saturday.

“I really love our teams this season,” Stewart said. “All of these kids are putting in the work and we think we have a great shot at getting both our girls and boys teams into the state meet. Caden is a great leader and the rest are following. We will see how it goes the rest of the season.”