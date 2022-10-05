Bell County hosts cross country meet

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

On Sept. 26-27, the Bell County cross country team hosted the two-day Bobcat Invitational. Tanner Simpson kicked off the meet with an elementary win for the Bobcats , followed by teammate Logan Good in 15th place.

Aubreigh Green was the only Lady Cat to run girls elementary and placed seventh.

On Day 2, the middle school Bobcats kicked off the day with a second-place effort by Jacob Brannon, followed by Eli Knuckles in sixth, Andrew Roy seventh, Jonah Slusher in 11th, Doltan Warren 12th and Andrew Hoskins in 20th place. In JV, the Bobcats’ Hayden Green won, followed by runner-up Landon Eldridge, Ashton Manis third, and Hunter Smith fourth. Natalie Middleton placed second for the girls.

In the varsity girls race, the Lady Cats came out on top just edging out Harlan County 26 to 30 points. Millka Woodring (24:25.84) led the way for the Cats over the 5K course with a solid 3rd place finish. She was followed by teammates, Sophia Good 6th place (25:26.50), Jasmine Clouse 7th place (25:46.70), Lily Nolan 13th place (26:43.25), Kaylin Hickey 14th place (27:12.66), and Ava Harris placed 16th (27:23.86). “This was a big race for our girls. They are starting to have more confidence in themselves and each other. We still have a few weeks left to prepare for the region. I have a feeling this will motivate them to work even harder.”, Bell County Coach Jason Stewart.

In the boys varsity race, the Bobcats didn’t disappoint, winning the team title. Caden Miracle continued his winning streak with another first-place finish with a time of 16:54.26. Nicolas Stewart was second for the Bobcats (18:13.90), Johanan Woodring fifth (18:53.35), Nathan Miracle eighth (19:28.91), Reese Arno ninth (19:30.92), James Arno 12th (20:11.90) and Braydin Hickey rounded out the Bobcats at 13th (20:31.34) place.

“Our guys ran great tonight,” coach Jason Stewart said. “They put up some very good times on a very difficult course. Region will be here soon, they are working hard and I think they are in a good place for late September. They just have to stay focused and put the work in.”