KTC seeks input on long-range plan

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal transportation network well into the future.

The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between now and Nov. 2.

Input gathered will be used to help finalize the plan, which outlines the goals, policies, needs and improvement priorities to set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system for the next 25 years.

“We strive to provide a viable, reliable and resilient transportation system for Kentuckians and those who travel throughout our state,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Thanks to a strategic and thoughtful process, we’ve developed a comprehensive policy plan and are excited to share a draft of that plan with the public. We really appreciate the input we’ve received throughout this process and invite the public to weigh in now on the draft of this important document.”

He noted that the transportation plan is multi-modal, so it considers all modes of travel (cars, buses, trains, planes, bikes, boats, walking, etc.), and asks the public’s opinions on the draft plan, which outlines transportation needs, issues, and priorities.

Upon its completion in December 2022, the content of the long-range plan update will set the stage for all transportation policy decisions and investment strategies to be made between now and 2045. In addition to long-term goals, it will also include an Implementation Plan of short-term actions that need to be completed to support the fulfillment of the vision goals, and objectives defined within the plan.

The last long-range plan was completed in 2014, and is updated roughly every seven years, to keep it current and ensure it can meet the needs of the rapidly changing transportation environment. The Transportation Cabinet selected Michael Baker International to manage the approximately 12-month process to complete the plan.