FEMA extends deadline for filing for flood assistance to Oct. 28

KENTUCKY TODAY

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the assistance application deadline for those who suffered losses in the historic July floods in eastern Kentucky for another month.

It was to have been Wednesday but after Gov. Andy Beshear asked for an additional 30 days last week, Oct. 28 is now the deadline to seek individual assistance in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the July floods can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, and the grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect residents’ eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

To apply for federal aid, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish, and 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. You can apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also download and use the FEMA mobile app, which includes an option “Talk to FEMA in person.”

In addition, you can visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. There are seven permanent locations in the flood area:

• Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn.

• Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Dr., Hazard.

• Breathitt County: Breathitt Library, 1024 College Ave, Jackson.

• Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg.

• Pike County: Dorton Community Center, 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins.

• Clay County: Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester.

• Floyd County: Foley Mission Center, 6134 KY-80, Martin, across from Save-A-Lot.

The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.

For the latest information on recovery efforts from the flooding, go to fema.gov/disaster/4663.