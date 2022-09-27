UK basketball’s Blue-White Game headed to eastern Kentucky

STAFF REPORT

Kentucky is hitting the road for its yearly Blue-White Game.

UK will play its annual scrimmage in Pikeville as part of a community outreach effort to help those in eastern Kentucky affected by flooding in July.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Prior to the game, a Fan Fest and pre-game show will be held outside the venue.

The game is an effort by UK to raise funds and provide hands-on help for those affected by the disaster that is blamed for 40 deaths across the region. The team also will head to eastern Kentucky to perform community service for those impacted by the natural disaster through local organizations to continue the relief efforts.

In August, the UK basketball team held and open practice and fundraiser that raised more than $2 million for flood relief.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All revenue generated through ticket sales for the Blue-White Game will be given to assist in flood relief through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.