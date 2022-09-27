Swappin’ Meetin’ makes a post-pandemic return

NEWS RELEASE

One of Kentucky’s oldest festivals, the Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’ will return in-person this year celebrate the diverse artistic heritage of southeastern Kentucky. The event, which ceased during the pandemic, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Cumberland Campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Organizers say that they are excited to welcome back the beloved tradition that has brought thousands to the Cumberland Campus for more than 50 years.

“We are glad to be back! At Southeast, we provide the most up-to-date education for our community, but we still embrace our mountain culture,” said Cumberland Campus Director Lige Buell. “What makes Southeast unique is our affinity for our rich, Appalachian heritage and our intent to preserve it.”

The fun begins on Friday with a long list of activities, contests, demonstrations, train rides, music, and craft and food booths. From 10 a.m. to noon, the Storytelling Competition will take place on the outdoor stage.

Festival events will continue on Saturday with the Gospel concert from 10 a.m. to noon on the outdoor stage. Live music will be performed on the outdoor stage Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

For more information about this year’s Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’, please visit the event’s Facebook site. It contains details concerning contest rules and entry deadlines, demonstration and exhibit locations, and musical performances.