Shirley Jean Carter, 79

Shirley Jean Carter, age 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Shirley was born on August 11, 1943, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late William Lester and Susan (nee Dunn) Johnson.

Shirley was employed for more than 57 years as a Pharmacy Tech, at Walgreens.

She is survived by her siblings, Eva Rovere, Orville Johnson, William Johnson, and Carl Johnson Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Elizabeth Elgin, and Dorothy Parton.

Graveside services for Shirley Carter will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 12 noon in the Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.