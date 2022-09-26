Eula Jean Slife, 68

Eula Jean Slife, age 68, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 1, 1953 in Pineville, KY to the late Elmer and Kizzie Hatfield Reeves. Eula Jean loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to travel with her husband Rex, and enjoyed gardening. She also loved to sing and worship the Lord and was a member of the Red Oak Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Chestal Reeves.

She is survived by her Husband Rex Slife, Son Matthew Sparks and fiancé’ Rebecca Cody, Grandchildren Brittany Nida and fiancé’ Steven Mink, Matthew D. Sparks and fiancé’ Kasandra Pascali, and Becky Phelps, Great-Grandchildren Kevin Baker, Hayden Sparks, Chloe Nida, Blaine Baker, Brittly Cornish, Tatum Hoskins, Maya Pascali, and Kayla Pascali, Brothers Bill Reeves, Troy Reeves and Tony Reeves, Special Friend Mary Hendrickson, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dale Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Slife Family.

