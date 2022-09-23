Los Coast closes down this year’s Levitt series

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Los Coast, a psychedelic pop-soul duo from Austin, Texas, closed out the Levitt AMP concert series on Sept. 15.

On their debut album Samsara, Los Coast incorporates a wide range of genres. The band’s seamlessly soulful songcraft incorporates the band’s distinctive grooves along with the inventive compositions and commanding vocals of principal members Trey Privott and John Courtney.

That same mix of energy and expertise is reflected on Samsara, which features such memorable, no-nonsense tunes as “Simplify,” “Monsters,” ”Graves,” and the frantic, tongue-twisting “(Everything But) The Kitchen Sink.” The album delivers infectious hooks, ironic lyrical twists and explosive funk grooves in equal measure, providing an irresistible frame for Privott’s soulful vocals and the band’s explosive grooves.

Blues-rock guitar player and singer Alex Kilroy opened for Los Coast.

Although he was born and raised in the Transylvania region of Romania, Kilroy’s love for music made him follow his dream all the way to Nashville. While in Romania, Kilroy was a finalist on The Voice and played guitar as a session musician for Dancing with The Stars. Kilroy is currently touring the nation with his band and playing on Broadway in Nashville.

“We want people to know that the Levitt series is more than just a summer concert series. It’s about the community and promoting diversity and inclusion,” said concert organizer Harry Hoe.

This is the last of the Levitt concerts of the year, but there are a lot of things going on along Main Street throughout the remainder of 2022.

“Like the heritage festival, the fall festival, then trunk or treat, the festival of trees auction, the Veteran’s Day concert, Small Business Saturday, the Christmas tree lighting, and the last Main Street event of the year is the Christmas Parade,” said Joanie Jasper, Main Street Middlesboro executive director.

Amber Withers, a program manager with the Levitt Foundation, confirmed recently that the concert series, which has been ongoing since 2015, will continue next year.