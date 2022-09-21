FEMA could offer some rental assistance

KENTUCKY TODAY

Those who lost their homes due to the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky and received initial rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be eligible for continued rental assistance.

This aid is for residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties. To be eligible to apply for continued temporary rental assistance, they must meet the following conditions:

• They were awarded initial rental assistance for two months and used it as intended.

• They are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable, cannot be accessed or is not available due to the recent flooding.

• They cannot pay for housing without assistance.

• They are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

• They are developing a long-term or permanent housing plan or can demonstrate progress toward one.

Survivors applying for continued assistance must complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. To request this form, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Applicants should submit the following documents with the completed application:

• Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older.

• Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renter’s insurance, mortgage statements, real estate taxes, home insurance, etc.)

• Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by the applicant and the landlord).

The application and supporting documents should be returned to FEMA in one of the following ways:

• Upload them to applicant’s disaster account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Mail them to FEMA, PO Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

• Fax them to 800-827-8112.

Visit the nearest DRC for filling out the application or submission.

FEMA will evaluate the request to determine if the applicant is eligible. It is important for applicants to keep FEMA updated with their contact information and housing status.

Homeowners and renters who haven’t applied for disaster assistance can apply online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. The deadline is September 28.

Since the federal disaster declaration, more than $120.4 Million in federal aid has been approved. That breaks down as individual assistance: $64.6 million, housing assistance: $53.4 million, other needs assistance: $11.1 million. U.S. Small Business Administration $39.2 million, and National Flood Insurance: $16.5 million.