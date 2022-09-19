Martha June Jones, 96

Martha June Jones, age 96, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Muncie, IN on February 4, 1926, to parents, George Washington Oelslager and Edith Parker Oelslager.

Martha began working in and out of the home at a young age cleaning and working in a restaurant. During WWII, Martha worked as a payroll clerk for 5 years then eventually transitioned to working as a bank teller until she retired to care full time for her ailing father. Prior to her husband’s death in 2000, “Marty” and her husband “Stu” enjoyed the fellowship and family atmosphere in Braswell Retirement Park, Sebring, FL for 17 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosie (Harold) Ketcham; brother, Bud (Julie) Oelslager; son, Gary Jones; and her husband of 52 years, best friend and love of her life, Stuart E. Jones.

Martha strived to keep a positive attitude and persevered through many difficulties. In 2006, at 80 years of age, Marty left Muncie, IN and relocated to Middlesboro, KY to be closer to her family. Helping Marty to acclimate to Middlesboro were her many friends made through attending Covenant United Methodist Church. Marty was as sharp as a tack. She always had a story or silly song to share, advice to give and always made time for games such as: Hand & Foot, Euchre, Skipbo & Yahtzee. At holiday time and family gatherings, Marty enjoyed providing loved ones with her delicious chocolate or peanut butter fudge, pineapple pie, chocolate sheet cake and peanut butter sheet cake. Marty was an independent, well-organized lady who never looked her age and will be missed by her grandson, Jeremy Chapman of Cornwall, England; brother, Don (Monica) Norman of Vero Beach, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, (great, great-greats, and great-great-great’s included). The family sends special gratitude to the 2nd floor nurses at the Middlesboro ARH in their care for Marty in her final days.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Middlesboro, KY.

