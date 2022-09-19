Gloria Jean Daniels, 70

Gloria Jean Daniels, age 70 of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born September 1, 1952, to the late Ewell and Alberta Miracle. She was a member of Brownies Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

There aren’t enough kind words in the English dictionary to describe Gloria Jean. Known to most of her nieces and nephews as “Mamaw Jean”, she played an important role in the lives of so many. Whether it was school clothes, shampoo, or a shoulder to lean on, no matter the need she was always there. She was a true example of grace and selflessness. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be missed dearly by everyone who ever had the pleasure to know her.

A master plants woman, Gloria could grow anything and was told she had a “green thumb” regularly. She enjoyed growing flowers of all kinds. She was especially fond of a flower she called “Angels Trumpet”. She was always ready to share her knowledge about growing flowers to anyone who was interested. Her legacy can be found in yards and flower beds all across this county.

What a sight it must have been when she was greeted in Heaven by her sons Robbie Ewell and James Allen Miracle, Mother and Father Ewell and Alberta Miracle. Sisters, Sherry Ann Miracle, Darlene Wilder, Jeanette Miracle and Kimberly Ann Jackson. Brother, Dennis Ray Miracle and so many more.

Left behind to mourn our precious Gloria Jean, her sweet husband of 42 years, Kenneth “Turkey” Daniels, her son Randy Wade Miracle, Granddaughter Victoria Davis, Stepdaughter Kennita Caldwell and step-grandchildren Chad, Austin, Amber and Olivia Caldwell. Sisters, Marlene Hurst and Sheila Brock. Brothers Robert Miracle and Michael Miracle. And a special niece, Katina Wilson who was more like a daughter to her. Special friends, Daniel Lamb, Tom Anderson and Brian York, who she also considered family. Coming from such a large family and considering the connections she had with so many of us, there’s no possible way to list the names of everyone. We can only say that she leaves behind an abundance of family and friends who’s lives will never be the same without her in it.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Miracle officiating. Music will be provided by The Ramsey Family.

Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Joe Wilder Cemetery in Brownies Creek, Kentucky. Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 a.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home to follow in procession.

Honored to carry Gloria Jean to her final resting place, nestled on the hill with both of her sons are, Rodney Miracle, Timmy Miracle, Lonnie Miracle, Bobby Brock, Bryan Ealy, Scott Ealy, Josh Brock and Dennis Brock.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Daniels Family.

