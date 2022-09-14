Elks Lodge supports Vets Serving Vets

By Jordan Brooks

Middlesboro Elks past president Tommy Harrell, Vets Serving Vets commanding officer Doug Bayless and VSV member Joseph Perdue, left to right, during a recent donation to the organization from the Elks. Photo submitted

Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 recently donated $500 to the Vets Serving Vets, a local veterans service organization made up of veterans of the armed forces helping other veterans in need.

The donation was made possible by a grant to the Middlesboro Lodge by the Elks National Foundation, which has headquarters in Chicago, and helps fulfill the Elks motto that “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

