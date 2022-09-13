Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests over a pound of pot

STAFF REPORT

Four individuals were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and a host of misdemeanor violations after being stopped Saturday by Middlesboro Police.

Officer Morgan Justice stopped a gold Ford Focus on U.S. 25 E that he said was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Justice discovered the vehicle, which was driven by Gregory Reed, 37, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was not properly registered. During a search of the vehicle, which also was occupied by passengers Gary Lemon, 32, of Knoxville, Aaron Payne, 24 of Tazewell, and Sara Feerer, 35, of Tazewell, officers discovered 1 pound, 3 ounces of marijuana, a white powdery substance they believed was cocaine along with drug paraphernalia.

All occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged and transported to the Bell County Detention Center.