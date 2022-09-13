Shooting competition benefits centers for abused kids

JAN RUNIONS

The seventh annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament is set to shoot off on Sept. 30.

The event, which will be held this year at the Iron Mountain Sporting Clays in Kodak, has rocketed into one of the best-loved fundraisers for area sportsmen and novice gun handlers alike. It’s a win-win situation.

Shooters come together to enjoy a day of camaraderie with like-minded enthusiasts while raising much-needed dollars to keep open the regional Children’s Centers for abused and neglected children in eastern Tennessee.

The fundraiser has grown by leaps and bounds since its inaugural event and is now considered one of the largest of its kind in East Tennessee.

The 100-shot competition pits teams of four against one another during the morning or afternoon scheduled flights. Jared Effler, Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District, says there are a few team spots available.

“If you would like to support the Clays for Children as a non-shooter, station sponsorships are available. You can also donate items to be auctioned during the event or volunteer during the day,” said Effler.

To register or otherwise become involved in the Clays for Children, contact Kathy Henard at the District Attorney’s Office at: 423-626-8002 or, by email at: kahenard@tndagc.org.