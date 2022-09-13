Paintsville man charged in triple homicide

STAFF REPORT

A Johnson County man was arrested Friday in connection with a triple homicide in Paintsville.

Kentucky State Police arrested Ronnie Pack, 21, of Paintsville in connection with the shooting deaths of Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville. KSP officials did not say whether Ronnie Pack and Myrtle Pack are related.

KSP troopers received a call on Sept. 9 regarding a shooting on Depot Road in the Johnson County community. They found the three victims, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

Pack was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody before being transported to a nearby hospital due to injuries he suffered during his arrest, according to KSP. According to TV reports, Pack was shot by KSP troopers during his arrest.

Pack has since been detained in the Pike County Detention Center where he has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of wanton endangerment.