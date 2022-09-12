UK Extension steps into fall walking program

Published 5:01 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

The UK Cooperative Extension Service fall walking program runs from Oct. 2 through Nov. 26. Photo submitted

UK EXTENSION SERVICE

The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service is starting a fall walking program for anyone who wants to get into shape, or just be more active.

Participants can exercise on their own from Oct. 2 to Nov. 26 and track progress on an activity log. Those who complete the eight-week program will receive an incentive from UK Extension.

For more information, or to register, call 606-337-2376, or email rebeccaj.miller@uky.edu.

