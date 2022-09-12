Middlesboro routes Lynn Camp in mismatch

Published 1:17 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

SHANE SHACKLEFORD

Contributing writer

The scenery may have been different, but the results were similar.

Last season the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets beat Lynn Camp 40-0 in Crater City. This season the matchup was moved to Knox Central Middle School’s field in Barbourville due to the Lynn Camp stadium receiving a new turf surface.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Middlesboro brought their offense with them, having their way with the undermanned and outmatched Campers 57-0.

After an early completion from Cayden Grigsby to Jack Yoakum, the Jackets would score on a 23-yard screen pass from Grigsby to Rylee Foster. Petra Sin’s kick was true and the Jackets led 7-0.

After a stop on downs and a misfire by the Lynn Camp special teams, the Jackets wasted little time scoring again, this time on a 15-yard touchdown run by Vincent Smith. Sin’s kick was good and MHS built their lead to 14-0.

After another hold by the MHS defense, Grigsby took the LC punt and sprinted 60 yards to the Lynn Camp 4-yard line. Smith took the pigskin the rest of the way for the score. Sin’s third extra point made the score 21-0 Jackets.

A sack by MHS’ Terrance Brooks pinned the Cats deep and the Jackets blocked the LC punt for a safety and increased the lead to 23-0 in the first quarter.

An altercation between the teams led to the ejection of an MHS player and a Lynn Camp defender.

When the game resumed, the Jackets would drive and score again on a two-yard score by Yoakum. Sin’s fourth extra point was no good and the Jackets increased their lead to 29-0.

Terrance Brooks busted through the line and blocked the Lynn Camp punt and scooped and scored for the Jackets. Sin’s kick was true and the Jackets started a running clock with a 36-0 score.

Smith went 38 yards on the next series for Middlesboro for another score. Sin added the extra point and the Jackets had a commanding 43-0 lead in the second quarter.

Grigsby opened the second half with a 17-yard touchdown run. Sin’s extra point was good again and the Jackets led 50-0.

The Jackets’ reserves would make a big play as Joseph Killion recovered a Wildcat fumble and closed the night’s scoring with a Mekhi Young 17-yard touchdown run. Sin’s seventh extra point ended the scoring at 57-0.

The 2-2 Jackets will play host to Harlan Green Dragons on Friday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

