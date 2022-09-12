Lisa Ann Wakin Hunley was born on August 3, 1961 and passed into the arms of Jesus on August 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Barbara Gower Wakin and Thomas Assad Wakin. She was a member of Saint Julian Catholic Church, Middlesboro, KY. Lisa was a beloved friend, sister, mother, and grandmother.

Lisa was a kind and beautiful soul with the heart of a servant. She was a “Mother” to many of her son’s friends thru the years. From sports and working at the Middlesboro schools, she touched the lives of many children, and all felt loved by her. She never met a stranger. Lisa had a way of making people feel comfortable and treated everyone the same. What a great cook she was with the ability to make even common food taste wonderful. Her sense of humor and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind two sons: Eric Hunley (Theresa) and Bryan Hunley (Claire); her grandchildren: Elizabeth Hunley, Eria Hunley, Emma Hunley, Gavin Morrison, Kylar Blair, Olivia Hunley and Timothy Hunley. Her siblings: Joe Wakin, Debbie Leach (Michael), Mark Wakin (Teresa), Tom Wakin (Delores) and Monica Poore (Terry). “Aunt Deanie” will be missed by a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews.

The Funeral Mass for Lisa Wakin Hunley will be held at St. Julian Catholic Church in Middlesboro, KY on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will continue in the Parish Hall of St. Julian Church, Middlesboro, KY. The family would like to welcome everyone to attend.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com