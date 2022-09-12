Jim Mullins, 86

Jim Mullins, age 86, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. He was born June 21, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Arch and Mae Givens Mullins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Dillard Mullins, Joe Mullins and Lemuel Mullins.

He is survived by the following members of his family:

Loving wife of 55 years: Betty Mullins

Two Sons: Jimmy (Jamie) Mullins of Harrogate, TN and Jerry (Jennifer) Mullins of Middlesboro, KY.

Two Daughters: Melissa Harrell of Middlesboro and Becky (Larry) Martin of Sharps Chapel, TN.

Two Brothers: Henry Mullins of Harrogate, TN and Walter Mullins of Middlesboro, KY

11 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the Middlesboro ARH ICU Nurses and to the ARH Home Health for their care and support.

At Jim’s request, all services will be private.

The family will have a celebration of life at the Mullins Family Home at a later date.

