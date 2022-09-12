Benjamin Franklin Hamlett, Jr. (Jay) passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 after a long illness. Jay was born on January 12, 1930 in Bryson, TN to Ben F. Hamlett, Sr. and Eva Ann Owenby Hamlett. Jay was a home builder and carpenter by trade, building many homes in the Middlesboro area. He loved to work outdoors and was never afraid of hard work. Jay accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church until his illness. Jay proudly served his Country in the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and the mother of his son, Jacqueline Ball Hamlett; his sisters: Jean Hamlett Richards and Betty Hamlett Cloar.

Jay is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Patsy Minton Hamlett; his son, Jay David Hamlett; his grandson, Andrew (Sara) Jay Hamlett; his dear great grandsons: Zachary Jay and Luke Harrison Hamlett; and his caring daughter-in-law, Ruthie Barnett Hamlett. Survivors also include his siblings: Pauline “Tunie” (Neil, Jr.) Barry, Ann (Norman) Ferguson, both of Middlesboro; Dr. Joe (Donna) Hamlett of New York State and numerous special friends as well as special nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Brother Stephen Earle, Brother Bobby Dixon and Brother Jeff Greene officiating. Music will be provided by Micheline Carey.

The family wishes to acknowledge and Thank Dr. Neil Barry III who took care of Jay for many years and to Dr. Tom Epperson who cared for Jay when he resided in the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation is commended for their kindness and care of Jay. A special thank you to Mr. Larry “Muldoon” Brooks, special neighbor who spent many hours helping Pat and Jay with household and lawn chores.

