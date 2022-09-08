Bell drops three of four volleyball games

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Bell County Lady Cats have suffered three of four losses in volleyball action.

Bell County traveled to Perry Central on Tuesday and suffered a 2-1 loss (25-18, 23-25, 23-25).

Gracie Jo Wilder had 19 kills and Autumn Brock dished out 19 assists to lead the Lady Cats.

Bell County also got six kills from Hannah Clark and five from Kairi Lamb.

Wilder led the team with three blocks. Lamb followed with two and Riley Allen had one. Wilder contributed seven aces.

Wilder also had 12 dogs. Jordan Muncy and Clark each had seven digs. Olivia Jackson added six digs while Allen had five.

The Lady Commodores got 10 kills from Taylan Hoskins, 18 digs from Alyssa Dixon and 12 digs from Maci Spurlock. Lily Bakun had six blocks.

Perry Central improved to 7-6 on the season.

Bell County claimed a 3-2 victory over district-rival Harlan County on Aug. 30.

The Lady Cats fell to Corbin in back-to-back games, including a loss in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament.

Bell County (7-3) was scheduled to play in the Rocky Top Classic this weekend in Sevierville (Tenn.)

Other teams in the tournament include Perry Central, Whitley County, Paintsville, Prestonsburg and Johnson Central from Kentucky.

Lady Lions down LC

Pineville defeated host Lynn Camp in 51st District volleyball action on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions won 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-9)

Pineville claimed 42 aces in the match as Mallory Caldwell had 17 and Ava Arnett added 11. McKenzie Widener followed with nine.

Kamryn Biliter and Caldwel each had four assists for the Lady Lions.

Widener had a team-high 10 kills and five blocks.

Chole Helton led Lynn Camp with three kills. Emma Broughton and Amy Agosta had eight and six digs, respectively.

Linda Grace Shepherd added two aces for the 0-6 Lady Cats.

Pineville (5-7) takes on Harlan in the 13th Region All “A” Classic at Harlan High School on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lynn Camp will play Middlesboro at noon

Middlesboro still winless

The Lady Jackets have struggled to open the volleyball season.

Middlesboro fell to Knox Central (3-0), Harlan County (3-0) and Claiborne, Tenn. (3-0) in the past week.

The Lady Jackets haven’t reported any stats to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

Middlesboro (0-7) was scheduled to visit Red Bird on Thursday.

The Lady Jackets, coached by Morgan Mills, will play Lynn Camp in the 13th Region All “A” Classic opener on Saturday at Harlan HIgh School.

Middlesboro will play host to Pineville on Tuesday and Barbourville on Thursday.

Yellow Jackets lose to Whitley County

Jackets soccer falls

Middlesboro fell to 1-2 on the season following a 10-1 defeat from Whitley County (4-4) last week.

Senior Ashton Osborne had the only goal for the Yellow Jackets.

Chase Adkins, also a senior, had 17 goalkeeper saves.

Senior Johnny Parra and Matthew Sawyers, a junior, each had four goals for Whitley County. Brody Moses and Jacob Senters each had one goal

Brent Grimes, a senior, had three assists for the Colonels. Sawyers added two.

Junior Canaan Parsons recorded seven goalkeeper saves. Parsons is among the state leaders in saves with 104. He has allowed 30 goals in 2022.