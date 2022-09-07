Theodore “Bug” Partin, 86

Theodore “Bug” Partin, age 86, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home in Noetown.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on December 12, 1935. “Bug” was a retired Coal Temple Operator for the Ralston Coal Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Ethel Ellison Partin, and his brothers and sisters, Jim Thomas, David Thomas, Harley Partin, John Siler Partin, and Elmeda Goins.

Left to cherish his memory, wife Dorothy Partin of Sweetwater, TN., sons David Partin and wife Carol of Middleboro, KY., and Mike Partin of Tazwell, TN., daughters Elmelda Howard and husband Bill of Sweetwater, TN., and Brenda Hiatt of Fort Wayne, IN., brother Jackson Partin and wife Anna of Middlesboro, KY., sister Victoria Teague of Churubusco, IN., caregiver and friend Crystal Blackburn of Middlesboro, KY., as well as 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Theodore “Bug” Partin will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Warwick presiding. Music will be provided by Mrs. Glenda Duffield and Mr. Steve Partin.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin Family.

