Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady

KENTUCKY TODAY

The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week.

The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID level by county, with green for low, yellow for medium and red for high levels, which the CDC says is designed to help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions to take based on hospitalizations and cases.

The map released on Sept.2 shows eight green counties, 42 yellow and 70 in the red. The Aug. 26 map had 10 green, 36 yellow and 74 red. Going back to July 29, there were 80 red counties, and 40 were yellow with no green counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear remarked, “We’ve seen a small increase in the number of reported cases, including many school age children. We continue to recommend that everyone six months of age or older stay up to date on their vaccinations and receive any booster doses for which they are eligible.”

He also noted that the FDA this week approved a new booster shot targeting the omicron variant. “It looks like they may be available as soon as next week.”

According to the FDA, both are available as a single booster dose. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for those who are 18 years of age and older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech version can be used by those 12 and older. People must wait at least two months since their last vaccination or booster, before receiving this new one.

Meanwhile, monkeypox continues to spread in Kentucky, although the rise in cases was less than a week ago, according to the weekly report from the state Department for Public Health.

Through Sept. 1, Kentucky has reported 31 cases, up from 26 last week. There were 18 two weeks ago and 11 the week before that.

The breakdown of cases by county alphabetically shows Barren with 1, Christian 2, Fayette 3, Jefferson 18, Kenton 1, McCracken 1, Montgomery 1, Oldham 1 and Warren has had 3.

“To reduce risk of transmission,” Beshear said, “avoid close physical contact with partners who have skin rashes or lesions; and remember, vaccines are available that can prevent monkeypox, and treatments for those with it are out there.”

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 19,465 monkeypox cases across the U.S.