Amanda Nicole Smith, 35

Amanda Nicole Smith, age 35, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.

She was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Gilbert “G.O.” Smith and Laura Greene who survives. Amanda was a wonderful Daughter, Sister, and Friend to all; however, her proudest title was Mommy. Her son, Mason, was her greatest blessing and joy. Her world revolved around Mason and their “adventures” together. Amanda also enjoyed drawing, reading, fishing, and was fond of horses. Her family often called her the “horse whisperer” because of her connection with them and really any other animals including dogs. Amanda’s untimely death comes as shock and has left a pain unimaginable, but her smile, personality, and sweet memory will live on every day in her son.

In addition to her father, “G.O.” Smith, she was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Nellie Poff Greene, grandfather James Crow “J.C.” Smith, and uncle Stacey Smith.

Left to mourn her passing, her world, son Mason James, loving mother Laura Greene, best brother A.J. Smith, grandmother Betty Bays uncles Kevin Greene, George W. Greene and wife Juanita, and Pate Smith, aunts Mary Greene and B.J. Jones, special cousins Jordan Smith Bryant, Margaret (North) Soward, and Dylon Smith, niece Donielle Crawford, special daughter Alyssa Melvin, her “mama” Sue West, special friend Brandi Edwards, her “other brother” Casey Greene, very special friends Tara and Corey Miracle, Caitlin Greene, Tammy Collins, Ashley Ables, Christopher and Ashley Osborne, Todd Ralston, Doyle and Jess-Ann Givens, and Blaine and Mary Moore, her dog Flynn, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends too numerous to name, but all of whom Amanda loved.

“God is my Refuge and Strength”

The family of Amanda Smith held private funeral services with her closest family and friends present, after which she was laid to rest beside her grandparents in their family cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Pallbearers were A.J. Smith, Jordan Smith Bryant, Kevin Greene, Casey Greene, Corey Miracle, Christopher Osborne, Todd Ralston, and Adam Moore.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her employer and co-workers of Mountain Tarp, as well as all others who have shown their support and love during this most difficult time.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Greene-Smith Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com