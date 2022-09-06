Wilson powers Jackets to first win

SHANE SHACKLEFORD

Contributing writer

Some big-time wide receivers of recent vintage have graced the Bermudagrass of Bradner Stadium in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Names such as Matt Powers, Zack Riddle and Austin Poindexter have excited crowds for many years.

It’s time to add Kam Wilson to that list.

Behind Wilson’s four touchdowns and a dynamic running game, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets found their first win of 2022 with a 49-26 victory Friday over the visiting Garrard County.

Wilson had touchdown receptions of 29, 43 and 5 yards on the night and added a 65-yard interception return for a score and a 60-yard kickoff return to start the game for the Jackets (1-2.)

The Jacket running backs also had an exceptional night on the ground with Vincent Smith rushing for over 100 yards and a score and Jack Yoakum coming up big with over 80 yards of his own and a touchdown.

Quarterback Cayden Grigsby was his usual dual-threat self, passing and rushing for over 100 yards apiece and adding a 63-yard rushing touchdown and two passing scores of his own.

MHS kicker Petra Sin was 7 for 7 on extra points.

Junior receiver Hayden Elleman had thrree touchdowns for Garrard County (0-3), two receiving and a third on a kickoff return.

Up next for the Jackets on Friday is a trip to Corbin to face the Lynn Camp Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

GCHS 0 0 14 13 — 26

MHS 7 7 14 21 — 49

M — Wilson 29 yard pass from Grigsby (Sin Kick)

M — Grigsby 63 yard run (Sin Kick)

GC — Elleman 42-yard pass from Parson (kick good)

M — Smith 2-yard run (Sin Kick)

M — Wilson 65-yard INT return (Sin Kick)

GC — Simmons 3-yard run (kick failed)

M — Wilson 43 yard pass from Grigsby (Sin Kick)

GC — Elleman 41-yard pass from Parson (kick failed)

M — Wilson 5-yard pass from Grigsby (Sin Kick)

M — Yoakum 10-yard run (Sin Kick)

GC — Elleman 60-yard kickoff return (kick good)