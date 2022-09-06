Pineville still perfect after whipping Paris

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville sophomore quarterback Sawyer Thompson threw for three touchdowns on Friday as the Lions remained unbeaten following a 50-19 victory over visiting Paris.

Pineville (3-0) has outscored its opponents 149-19 in three games.

“Our defense is playing lights out and the offense is clicking on all cylinders,” said Pineville coach Allen Harris.

Looking over the Mountain Lions’ schedule, the Greyhounds could be Pineville’s toughest opponent in the early season.

Senior Landon King gave Pineville a 6-0 advantage following a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the first quarter. A pair of Sawyer Thompson touchdown passes of 35 and 28 yards make it 20-0 midway through the second quarter.

Paris got on the scoreboard with three minutes remaining before halftime, making it 20-6. Pineville fought back to score as freshman Landon Robbins raced 63 yards. The Greyhounds pulled within 28-13 early in the third quarter. King scored another TD, on a 28-yard run at the 4:07 mark.

Pineville extended the lead to 43-13 when Thompson completed a 14-yard pass with 7:33 remaining.

Thompson was 6 of 14 passing for 172 yards. King had three receptions for 106 yards.

Pineville rushed for 444 yards with King gaining 215 on 17 rushes while Robbins added 197 yards on 13 carries. Senior tight end Evan Biliter also caught a touchdown. King and Robbins each had two rushing touchdowns and one TD reception apiece.

James Turner, a senior lineman, powered the Lions defense with 12 tackles, senior defensive back Trevor Short had six and sophomore Charles Abner had two tackles for lost yardage.

Paris sophomore quarterback Kaden Fredrick completed 9 of 17 passes for 140 yards. Sophomore running back Darien Bell led the Greyhounds with 70 yards rushing on six carries. Paris had 283 total yards for the game. Sophomore center Preston Cowan led the Greyhounds defense with 16 tackles. Christian Johnson, also a sophomore, followed with 14 tackles. Junior tackle Zian Webb added 11.

Pineville will play host to McCreary Central on Friday before traveling to Berea on Sept. 16. The Raiders claimed a 33-26 win last season and have beaten Pineville twice in the last three seasons.

“We are going to enjoy this win for a day or so and refocus on McCreary Central,” said Harris. “Monday, we will be 0-0 and focusing on being 1-0 come Friday.”

Paris (2-1) is schedule to host Ludlow (2-0) this week.