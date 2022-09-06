Middlesboro woman indicted on several charges in Whitley County

STAFF REPORT

A Middlesboro woman is facing multiple charges for her alleged role in running a cosmetology school in Corbin.

Four women, including Lawanna Brock, 53, of Middlesboro, and three others from Corbin, London and Dandridge, Tennessee, have been indicted on charges of theft by failure to make required disposition greater than $10,000, according to court records.

The women, none of whom are licensed to teach cosmetology, are accused of taking $53,206 from 31 students of Creations School of Cosmetology and converting it for their own use. The alleged crimes occurred between November 2021 and March 2022.

Brock faces a host of other charges. She and one of her colleagues, Jessica Musselman, 48, of Corbin, also were charged as persistent felons. Brock also has been indicted on charges of forgery of a prescription, first-degree wanton endangerment, assuming a false title to obtain a controlled substance, second-degree forgery and practicing medicine without a license. She is accused of forging a prescription for Medytox, supplying forged documents to obtain the school’s operating license and using false credentials to obtain medication required by prescription.