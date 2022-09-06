Former UK coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

STAFF REPORTS

Former Kentucky football coach and Boyle County resident Guy Morriss died Monday in Danville after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 71.

Morriss served as an assistant coach at UK under Hal Mumme beginning in 1997 as offensive line coach. He took over as head coach in 2001 when Mumme left and led UK to a 7-5 finish in 2002.

He left Kentucky for Baylor the following season where he coached the Bears for five seasons. He also coached at Kentucky State, Texas A&M Commerce and was offensive line coach at Warren Central High School and Lexington Christian Academy.

“Guy Morriss provided steady leadership for our football program at a time of significant uncertainty,” said Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, who arrived at UK in 2002 and worked with Morriss that season. “He was both liked and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts. His six years at UK feature some of the best players and most exciting moments in our history. He will be deeply missed and our condolences are with (wife) Jackie, their children, family and friends.”

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was saddened to hear of Morriss’ death.

“I’m grateful for everything he did for this program,” Stoops said. “We loved seeing him around here and just a few short weeks ago he attended Fan Day. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackie and his family.”

Morriss played collegiate football at Texas Christian and played for 15 years in the National Football League. He played in two Super Bowls while with the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-83) and New England Patriots (1984-87).

Morriss played 217 career games in the NFL, starting 173 of them.

He started in the Eagles’ Super Bowl XV loss to the Raiders in 1981 and played with the Patriots during their Super Bowl XX loss to the Chicago Bears in 1986.

“So sad to hear my great center Guy Morriss has passed away. Guy was a true leader on our Super Bowl team. RIP my friend!” said former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski on social media.

Morriss = joined the Patriots’ coaching staff following his retirement and spent the 1988 and ’89 seasons as the team’s offensive line coach. He coached the Cardinals’ offensive linemen in 1994 before coming to UK in 1997.