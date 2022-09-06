Car, truck show benefits local schools

Jordan Brooks

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Part II of the Ducks-N-Trucks Charity Cruise benefit car, truck and bike show held Saturday at the Middlesboro parking lot will help support several local school programs.

“We had an inflatable set up for the kids to play on, free of charge,” Dustin Buttery, the event organizer said. “There were some food vendors there, also several schools with tables and booths set up that offered bake sale items and face painting.”

All the proceeds from those tables will go directly back to Middlesboro Independent Schools for their project graduation, field trips, school clubs and school teams.

“I tried my best to incorporate the community as much as possible in these events. The profits from the first event and this one will go toward the shop with a cop program locally and the Claiborne County animal shelter,” Buttery said. “Growing up and even now animals have always been a passion of mine and it makes me sad to see animals in need of a good loving home.”

Proceeds from both events, the first was held Aug. 6, will also go to the Middlesboro Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program that helps ensure that children will have a happy Christmas.

“I’ve been very fortunate enough to be involved with this program a few times throughout the years. It is truly a humbling experience and I will do whatever I can to make sure that this program continues on.” Buttery said.

Children walked through the event and picked out some of their favorite vehicles and bikes. There were 15 kids pick awards and one staff pick award. A charity auction was held later in the evening that auctioned off items with all the proceeds going directly to local charities. There was also an assortment of items ranging from custom painted road signs, to home decor bundles, to free entry into popular truck shows in the area.

Later in the evening, the children’s Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” was shown on an inflatable screen.