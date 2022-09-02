LMU named a College of Distinction

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University has been recognized for its honorable commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students. LMU has been named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction and Tennessee College of Distinction.

The Colleges of Distinction selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools, accepting only those that adhere to four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. These principles are all informed by the high-impact practices to prioritize the ways that institutions enable students to have a fulfilling, individualized college experience both inside and outside of the classroom. To earn the recognition, LMU demonstrated the following programs and experiences:

Engaged Students – Students at LMU have the opportunity to take an active part in their own learning through rigorous curriculums, faculty-guided undergraduate research opportunities and international exchange programs

Great Teaching – Students at LMU have meaningful interactions with faculty in the first-year experience program including UACT 100, embedded research throughout curriculums and the University’s Lincoln 100 exploring the legacy of LMU’s namesake

Vibrant Community – Creating connections with peers outside the classroom is an important part of a well-rounded college experience. LMU requires all students to complete a student service initiative and encourages participation in student organizations to help students find a sense of belonging and meaning throughout their campus experience.

Successful Outcomes – The undergraduate experience works cohesively to prepare students not only for graduation, but for life after graduation. Some of these experiences at LMU include embedded internships, senior capstones and industry and faculty mentorship

“When we focus all of our attention on how schools stack up against one another, we lose track of what really matters: the students themselves,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they’re most likely to thrive. We want to extend our praise to the schools that prioritize and cater to students’ goals.”

LMU’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success. The effective strategies for student satisfaction and outcomes were the kinds of engaging experiences found at LMU.

Creel continued, “We’re inspired by the ways in which LMU immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years.”

Aside from overall undergraduate recognitions, Colleges of Distinction also awards recognition in individual areas. LMU has earned additional recognition in the areas of business, education, nursing and career development.