Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap

In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.

“The money is going to the EKY Mutual aid fund, a group of students, parents, non-profit employees, musicians, artists, gig-workers, and community members based in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia.” said program organizer, Jason Davis. “I was talking to the owner of The Olde Church in the Gap, Bill Lynn, and we decided we wanted to empower our community to come together and help each other out.”

Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region is a collection of 16 newly written and performed songs that are about people, places and events, throughout time, throughout Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. The song topics are centered around Lee, Bell and Claiborne counties with Hancock and Harlan counties being in the mix as well.

Performances of these songs will be made by the sons and daughters of the region. A total of 27 performers are highlighted on the recorded project. Many of them will also take part in this live show.

Copies of the CD will be sold after the show. Those interested can find more information about the music and performers can be found at their website www.justoffthewildernessroad.com as well as their Facebook page.