State grants exemptions to some vehicles providing flood relief

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an order temporarily lifting certain restrictions on commercial vehicles providing vital services to flood-stricken counties of eastern Kentucky.

Secretary Gray’s order exempts drivers from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations if they are delivering supplies or engaged in such vital services as debris removal and restoration of power. It also exempts the vehicles from fees for overweight or over-dimensional permits.

“This is in keeping with Governor Andy Beshear’s charge to ensure there’s no delay in getting relief to Eastern Kentuckians impacted by the storms,” Gray said.

Gray’s official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. EDT on Sept. 18, 2022. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.