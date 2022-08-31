Checkpoint stop nets wanted felon

NEWS RELEASE

A routine safety checkpoint stop helped the Bell County Sheriff’s Department get a convicted felon wanted on multiple warrants off the street.

On Aug. 24, the sheriff’s department conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highways 217 and 988. During the operation, a 1999 White Dodge Caravan approached the checkpoint with 28-year-old Eric Dustin Robbins of Middlesboro driving.

Sgt. Frank Foster knew that Robbins had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, Foster found a 22-caliber pistol on the driver’s side of the vehicle, three shotguns, several rounds of ammunition and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Robbins is a convicted felon, according to Bell County Dispatch.

Robbins was booked into the Bell County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.

He also was served four warrants, one of which was for possession of handgun by convicted felon.

Also involved with the operation were K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern, deputies Sampson Churchwell and Austin Poindexter, Chaplain Ricky Dorton and KSP Trooper Josh Messer.