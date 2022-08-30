Oh Brother – what a concert

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

On August 25th, the Levitt music series welcomed Dan Tyminski, who has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski’s voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brother’s classic song “A Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou, and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global smash, and has been streamed more than 1 billion times.

Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.

“This is the concert we’ve been waiting for all year,” Dana Greene said.

Dan has also contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.

The Dan Tyminski Band, which includes Maddie Denton on fiddle, Jason Davis on banjo, Grace Davis on bass, and Gaven Largent on dobro, will be on tour throughout the remainder of the year to promote an upcoming release of full-length album.

Opening for the Dan Tyminski Band was The Tennessee 90 Band, a local Bluegrass group that plays a variety of traditional and gospel music and showcases various talented musicians from this area. Band members include Mitchel Cosby on the mandolin and vocals, Rachel Cosby on the fiddle and vocals, Bill Sowder on guitar and lead vocals, Jimmy Barnes on guitar and lead vocals, Mike Cosby on banjo, and Travis Sutton on bass and lead vocals.

During the past few weeks, the Levitt AMP series in Middlesboro worked with local residents to raise money for flood-relief efforts in neighboring counties through the community cookout with Smithfield Foods, an auction with local artist Jamie Corum, as well as other donations that have collectively raised more than $5,000.

“It was week 3, and Dana pulled me to the side on the street and said ‘we’re gonna have to do something’,” said David Whitlock, with the local Levitt AMP Middlesboro committee. “And you all really stepped up to the plate and did something to help.”

The help was much appreciated in areas affected by flooding, such as Whitesburg in Letcher County.

“We have looked at Middlesboro for about everything we do,” said Steve Roof from Levitt AMP Whitesburg, one of the two representatives who came to accept the donations.

“This is going to be stepping stones for building back. I am happy to represent my neighbors, my family, your family, and all that have been hurt and affected by this flood. Cowan community center will do our part to see that the funds are used well,” Valerie Horn said, expressing her gratitude for the gift and prayers.

On Sept. 1, Robert Jon & The Wreck comes to the Levitt stage, bringing the sounds of southern rock and blues.

Since the group’s inception in 2011, Robert Jon Burrison, Andrew Espantman, Steve Maggiora, Henry James and Warren Murrel, have been electrifying audiences all over the globe with their soaring guitar leads, boogieing grooves, rich vocal harmonies and memorable tunes.

Along with their headlining performances across the U.S. and Europe, the band has supported the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Eric Gales, Living Colour, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Cadillac Three, Black Stone Cherry, Devon Allman Band, Billy Sheehan, Sturgill Simpson, and many more. With 2021’s critically acclaimed studio album Shine A Light On Me Brother, available everywhere now, the band received airplay on the UK’s Planet Rock, BBC Radio 2, The Max, Total Rock, MMH Radio, ERB Radio, and Radio Caroline with the title track and “Everyday.”

The Levitt AMP series continues through Sept. 15 at the Levitt concert venue at 2005 Cumberland Ave. in Middlesboro.