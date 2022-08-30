Mountain Lions blank Fairview 48-0

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville has started the 2022 football season with two shutout wins, including Friday’s 48-0 victory at Fairview.

Senior Landon King scored three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions for the Lions. He also rushed for 67 yards on seven carries.

Sophomore quarterback Sawyer Thompson completed seven of 14 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Freshman Landon Robbins, Trevor Short and King had receiving TDs for Pineville.

Robbins led the Lions in rushing with 127 yards on 11 carries. Short, a senior, added 49 yards while sophomore Nasir Wilson gained 26 yards. Pineville had 299 rushing yards.

Lions senior fullback Tim Hall scored on a pair of two-point conversions while Thompson added another. Evan Biliter, a senior, also added two extra point kicks.

Defensively, the Mountain Lions were led by senior lineman Jacob Montgomery with six tackles, including two for lost yardage and a sack. Hall and James Turner recorded four tackles apiece.

Turner, Biliter, Wilson and Short each had a tackle for a loss for Pineville. Short and Biliter also had a QB sack.

Senior quarterback Austin Miller completed 12 of 24 passes for 161 yards for the Eagles. He had three interceptions.

King had two interceptions for the Mountain Lions. Hall added one.

Pineville held the running game of Fairview to 17 yards.

Senior defensive end Cameron Harper led the Eagles with 10 tackles. Xavien Kouns, a sophomore linebacker, added seven tackles.

Kouns had four receptions for 40 yards for Fairview. Caden Thomas caught three passes for 51 yards. Jeremy Harper added 42 yards on two receptions.

The Mountain Lions have outscored their opponents 99-0 after two games. Last season, PHS averaged 37 points per game.

Pineville has started the season at 2-0 four times out of the last five years.

“Overall we played well after a very slow start,” said Pineville coach Allen Harris. “This week, we face our toughest opponent yet against Paris. We will definitely have to play better football to win Friday night.”

Pineville (2-0) returns to action Friday at home against Paris (2-0).

The Greyhounds have outscored their opponents 113-42 after two games.

It could be a fun game to watch in downtown Pineville this week.

Fairview (0-2) plays host to Nicholas County (2-0) on Friday. The Blue Jackets defeated Berea 32-2 last week.