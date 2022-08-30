LMU equine vet program backed by industry’s who’s who

NEWS RELEASE

A literal who’s who of the equine industry has been named to serve as members of an advisory council to Lincoln Memorial University’s Equine Veterinary Education Program. The program, which was announced in July 2022, is unique as it will offer a two-and-a-half year Associate degree program followed by a four-year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program at LMU-College of Veterinary Medicine.

“The Equine Veterinary Education Program is an exciting development for LMU,” said Dean of Allied Health Sciences & Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine Beth Thompson, DVM, who will oversee the undergraduate program. “One of the major differences in this program is acceptance to the undergraduate program will automatically provide acceptance to the DVM program for those who maintain the required grades.”

The EVEP Advisory Council is set to provide invaluable advice and direction to the LMU faculty as it develops the undergraduate and DVM curriculum to meet the unique needs of equine veterinary medicine.

“We are truly humbled to have these leaders of the equine industry agree to join the advisory council,” said College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Stacy Anderson, DVM. “The depth of experience and expertise of this council is incredible.”

The EVEP is being coordinated with the assistance of retired Dean of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, Eleanor Green, DVM, ACVIM, APBV, and Jim Heird, PhD, former president of the American Quarter Horse Association and retired coordinator of the Equine Initiative at Texas A&M University.

Members of the advisory council include:

• Glenn Blodgett, DVM of Guthrie, Texas. Dr. Blodgett is Horse Division Manager of the 6666 Ranch and past president of the American Quarter Horse Association.

• Andy Clark, DVM of Aiken, South Carolina. Dr. Clark is CEO of Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners.

• Major James Clement of Kingsville, Texas. Major Clement is the Land Resource Manager for the King Ranch, which is the largest ranch in the US.

• Chris Cox of Weatherford, Texas. Mr. Cox is the founder of Chris Cox Horsemanship that brings horsemanship skills to the masses through mass media and clinics. He is also four-time world champion of Road to the Horse.

• Rich Decker of Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Decker is currently in real estate sales, but is a former manager of several leading horse farms in the Lexington area.

• David Foley of Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Foley is the Executive Director of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the world’s largest equine veterinary organization.

• Eric Hamelback is the CEO of the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (NHBPA) and former general manager of Frank Stronach’s Adena Springs.

• Brad Jackman, DVM of Oakdale, California. Dr. Jackman is the Owner & CEO of Pioneer Equine Hospital, Inc.

• Jeannie Jeffery of Louisville, Kentucky. Ms. Jeffery is the Vice President of Zoetis US, Equine division.

• Pat Johnson, MD, MS of Los Angeles, California. Dr. Johnson is the Director of the Institute for Spinal Disorders at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

• Eddie Kane of Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Kane is the manager of Calumet Farm, one of the oldest and most famous Thoroughbred Farms in the Bluegrass area.

• Leann Kuebelbeck, DVM of Brandon, Florida. Dr. Kuebeleck is an equine surgeon and owns Brandon Equine Medical Center.

• D. Wayne Lukas, BS, MS of Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Lukas is the owner of Lukas Enterprises, and a Hall of Fame Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse trainer

• Ed Murray, DVM of Pell City, Alabama. Dr. Murray is the owner and founder of Coosa Valley Equine Center.

• Jeff Pumphrey, DVM of Lexington, Kentucky. Dr. Pumphrey is a practice member of Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, the oldest and one of the largest equine veterinary practices in the world.

• Bill Rood, DVM of Lexington, Kentucky. Dr. Rood is the founder and former CEO of Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, one of the largest equine veterinary practices in the world.

• Debbie Spike-Pierce, DVM, MBA of Lexington, Kentucky. Dr. Spike-Pierce is President and CEO of Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital.

• Duncan Taylor of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Mr. Taylor is President of Taylor Made Farm, a large Thoroughbred breeding farm and one of the top Thoroughbred yearling fitters and consignors in the world.

• Jeff Tebow of Edmond, Oklahoma. Dr. Tebow is CEO of Heritage Place Equine Sales and Managing Director & Partner of Andreini & Company.

Also working within the program are Mark Cushing, Founder and CEO of the Animal Policy Group, LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Pending appropriate approvals, the LMU EVEP will launch in Fall 2023. Interested students will be able to apply via the LMU website beginning Fall 2022. For more information, email Dr. Thompson at elizabeth.thompson@LMUnet.edu or visit the website.