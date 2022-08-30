Knox Central finally wins one against the Bobcats

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Since 2000, the Bell County Bobcats have claimed 18 straight wins over Knox Central in football.

On Friday, the Panthers edged Bell High 32-28 to win the Appalachian Wireless Bowl in Barbourville.

Junior quarterback Steve Partin scored four touchdowns and rushed for 171 yards on 33 carries to lead Knox Central to the victory.

Senior wide receiver K.T. Turner added another touchdown and Gavin Chadwell had a two-point conversion for the Panthers.

Partin completed eight of 10 passes for 82 yards. Chadwell caught seven passes for 39 yards. Turner had two receptions for 47 yards.

Defensively, Knox Central Zach Carroll, Chadwell, Cayden Collins, Partin and Brenton Willoughby with five tackles each. Riley Broughton, Dalton Crawford and Hunter Messer each had four tackles. Crawford, a junior lineman, had three tackles for loss yardage. He also added a sack. Broughton had an interception for the Panthers.

Freshman quarterback Blake Burnett led the Bobcats with six of 12 passing for 143 yards. He threw for one touchdown and was intercepted once.

Junior running back Daniel Thomas paced Bell County with 88 yards on 12 carries. Senior running back Dawson Woolum added 82 yards on 16 carries.

Woolum scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats. Thomas added one rushing TD and had a receipt for a score. Woolum and Ethan Raby each had two-point conversion runs.

Senior wide receiver George Pace had three receptions for Bell High for 52 yards. Thomas caught two passes for 29 yards while Teddy Saylor added a 62-yard reception.

Defensively, Thomas led Bell County with 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops. Hayden Dameron, a sophomore defensive end, followed with 11 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Blake Evans added 10 tackles. Raby and Woolum had nine each.

Knox Central (2-0) will travel to South Laurel (0-2) on Friday. The Panthers have won six consecutive games against South Laurel.

Bell County (1-1) has an open date and returns to action Sept. 9 at Lincoln County. The Patriots have lost their first two games of the year.

The Bobcats will play host Whitley County on Sept. 16 and McCreary Central on Sept. 23.

The Bell County Hall of Fame will be recognizing the 1991 Bell County State Football Champions members during the Whitley County game.

Anyone from this team should contact Brian Yankey at (606) 269-6829 or brian.yankey@bell.kyschools.us.