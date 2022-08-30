Bell County falls to Corbin in 2A Tournament

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Lady Cats of Bell County hosted the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

Bell County opened with a 2-1 win over Knox Central (25-17, 24-26, 25-20).

The Lady Cats advanced to play Corbin, but fell 2-0 (25-17, 25-18).

Whitley County (5-0) captured the tournament with victories over Perry Central, McCreary Central and the Lady Redhounds in the finals.

The Lady Colonels will advance to the state 2A Tournament. Corbin fell to 2-2 on the season.

Bell County (6-1) was scheduled to host Corbin on Monday and district-rival Harlan County on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats will travel to Perry Central on Tuesday.

Bell County doesn’t return home until Sept. 15 against Oneida Baptist.

Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS

Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action.

Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets.

Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro.

The 2-1 Lady Jackets were scheduled to visit Hazard (0-2) on Tuesday.