We gather here today in remembrance of one of God’s special children, my brother Olin James Honeycutt. Olin was born July 7, 1961, in Westland Michigan but was a resident of Middlesboro Kentucky most of his life.

Olin was preceded in death by his parents James Estpent Honeycutt and Joyce Charlene (Ray) Honeycutt and his brother Henry Alonzo Honeycutt.

He leaves behind 2 brothers and 1 sister. His oldest brother and caretaker Grant Lee Honeycutt. His younger sister Kimberly Lynne (Sissy Honeycutt) Allen. His younger brother Jason Estpent Honeycutt. He also is survived by Grant’s children Damian Michael Honeycutt, Colton Grant Honeycutt, Cheyenne Summer Honeycutt. Kim’s children Gregory James Treece and Autumn Dawn Honeycutt and Jason’s son Brady Estpent Honeycutt. He also had a multitude of great nieces and nephews. He also has a special cousin we’d like to mention, Tara Zawacki. I would also like to mention his brother-in-law Walter Allen whom he called “Walk”, they had a special relationship.

Eternal Innocence

That’s what they say about the mentally challenged. My brother Olin (Ody to most everyone), was mentally challenged since he was 3 years old. He was born unchallenged but at the age of 3 he contracted German measles. The measles basically stunted his ability for his brain to develop and mature past that of a 6-8 year old child. He was stuck in a perpetual childhood. It could have happened to anyone of us but it was just his cross to bear.

He was second born and 14 years my senior. Yet he was always a playmate for me and all the kids in my family and in Beans Fork Hollow. Ody got to grow up with all of my brothers and sisters and experience our childhoods with us. Unfortunately for us, we had to grow up. When I got too old to “play” with Ody, my nieces and nephews were hot on my heels and Ody got more playmates!

As the years passed, and he got up in age he slowed down and couldn’t keep on playing with them like I’m sure he wanted to. He got older physically, but never matured. Eternal innocence. Through all the years and children that grew up in that hollow during Ody’s heyday, I bet….no, I KNOW we all had a story about him that we will cherish because he was part of our childhood and that community. He probably played more games of hide and seek, cowboys and Indians, and cops and robbers than anyone I know.

After my parents got too old to care for Ody in the way that he needed, my brother Grant Honeycutt took him in. He cared for Ody through thick and thin even through his own ailments, life’s challenges and obstacles. For that, I can never repay him enough, for it was my parent’s wishes that Ody never would have to go to a home and be left alone. Thank you Grant.

Olin James Honeycutt passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. May his mind, body, and soul be forever now at peace. Hopefully, he gets that go kart he always said he wanted. I love you brother! You will be sorely missed! Thank you for an amazing childhood, from all of us who had the pleasure of knowing you!

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Astor Simpson presiding. Music will be provided by Katie and Chris Stotts.

Interment will immediately follow in the Mountainview Cemetery at Harrogate, TN. Pallbearers will be Doug Burns, Steve Reece, Kevin Baker, Mike Johnson, Christopher Parks and Greg Treece.

