Lady Lions win one of three Saturday

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville hosted a one-day volleyball event on Saturday with Oneida Baptist, June Buchanan and Model High Schools.

The Lady Lions claimed a 2-0 win over Oneida Baptist (25-6, 25-17).

Pineville fell to Model 2-0 (25-17, 2515) and June Buchanan 2-1 (25-9, 22-25, 25-20).

The Lady Lions held a 6-4 series advantage over OBI.

It was the first time Pineville had ever played Model and June Buchanan in volleyball.

The 7-2 Lady Crusaders won the one-day event with wins over all three schools.

Model won two of three games while OBI dropped all three and fell to 0-5 on the season.

Pineville (3-5) played host to Barbourville (1-4) on Monday and traveled to Knox Central (3-1) on Tuesday in district action.

The Lady Lions host the Harlan Lady Dragons on Tuesday.