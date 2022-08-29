Bell County falls to Corbin in 2A Tournament

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Lady Cats of Bell County hosted the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

Bell County opened with a 2-1 win over Knox Central (25-17, 24-26, 25-20).

The Lady Cats advanced to play Corbin, but fell 2-0 (25-17, 25-18).

Whitley County (5-0) captured the tournament with victories over Perry Central, McCreary Central and the Lady Redhounds in the finals.

The Lady Colonels will advance to the state 2A Tournament. Corbin fell to 2-2 on the season.

Bell County (6-1) was scheduled to host Corbin on Monday and district-rival Harlan County on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats will travel to Perry Central on Tuesday.

Bell County doesn’t return home until Sept. 15 against Oneida Baptist.