Bell County falls to Corbin in 2A Tournament
Published 1:23 pm Monday, August 29, 2022
PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing writer
The Lady Cats of Bell County hosted the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Bell County opened with a 2-1 win over Knox Central (25-17, 24-26, 25-20).
The Lady Cats advanced to play Corbin, but fell 2-0 (25-17, 25-18).
Whitley County (5-0) captured the tournament with victories over Perry Central, McCreary Central and the Lady Redhounds in the finals.
The Lady Colonels will advance to the state 2A Tournament. Corbin fell to 2-2 on the season.
Bell County (6-1) was scheduled to host Corbin on Monday and district-rival Harlan County on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats will travel to Perry Central on Tuesday.
Bell County doesn’t return home until Sept. 15 against Oneida Baptist.