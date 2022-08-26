First responders move to front of relief line

KENTUCKY TODAY

FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation.

Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that, from 7 to 8 a.m., first responders can move to the front of the line at every disaster help center and mobile registration center in eastern Kentucky. By showing their identification badges, they will not have to wait in line to talk with center staff about their own applications for help, following the July 26 floods.

While first responders will move to the head of the line early on Fridays, other flood survivors are welcome to visit the disaster centers whenever they can. Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed by representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and state agencies, to assist survivors with their applications for federal assistance and in accessing information on other flood resources. Posters reminding visitors of First Responder Fridays will be posted in each of the following disaster centers:

• Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, in Leburn.

• Clay County: Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, in Manchester.

• Perry County: Hazard Community College, First Federal Center, 1 Community College Dr., in Hazard.

• Breathitt County: Breathitt Library, 1024 College Ave., in Jackson.

• Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., in Whitesburg

• Pike County: Dorton Community Center, 112 Dorton Hill Rd., in Pikeville.

All six centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sundays.