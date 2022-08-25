Thelma True Pursifull, 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky at The Willows at Hamburg where she resided since 2014.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paschal P. and Susan True; her stepmother, Ella True; her brother, Porter True; her daughter, Sarah True Pursifull; and her husband, James Pursifull, Jr.

She is survived by her sisters, Anna Lois Wilson and husband, Wallace, and Wanda Lee White and husband, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Rena True; her nieces and nephews, Brenda DuVall and husband, Stephen, Billy Wilson, Susan Rogers and husband, Staley, Kathy Herald and husband, Tony, Larry True and wife, Leafie, Jimmy True, and Sharon Goode and husband, Larry; and several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

She was born in Scott County, Kentucky and graduated from Georgetown College in 1961. She moved to Pineville, Kentucky, where she was employed by the University of Kentucky as a Family Resource Extension Agent for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, and Whitley Counties, until she retired in 2007.

In 1964 she married James M. Pursifull, Jr. and resided in Pineville, Kentucky until 2014.

She was a member of the Junior Woman’s Club, Woman’s Club, Business & Professional Women’s Lions Club, Two 4-H Councils, Homemakers Council, and volunteered for the Bell County Literacy Senior Citizens Council and Lions Club.

Thank you to the Willows at Hamburg in Lexington and Hospice for their care and support.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Kenneth White presiding. Burial will follow at the Pineville Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Wilson, Larry True, Jimmy True, Wallace Wilson, Steve DuVall, and Steve Cawood.

Contributions in her memory are suggested to your favorite charity.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Pursifull Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.