Mr. Michael Steven Gent, 51

Mr. Michael Steven Gent, age 51 of Tazewell, TN was born September 25, 1970 and passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was saved at an early age and was a veteran of the US Air Force. Michael was a very caring man who would always put others first before himself. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hobert and Cleo Gent; aunt, Margaret Gent Teague. He is survived by his loving mother, Ruth Gent, many cousins and a host of other friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Brother Roy Poore officiating. Music will be provided by Donnie Massengill. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11AM in the Yoakum Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joey Young, Joshua Greene, Zachary Hoskins, Anthony Tipton, Chris Napier and David Hendrickson

